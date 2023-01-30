Tickets for Bonnie Raitt go on sale Friday

Tickets on sale Friday for Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” tour. Raitt will perform Sept. 12 at The Monument in Rapid City.

Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose music blends blues, R&B, rock and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she topped the charts with her Grammy Award-winning albums “Nick of Time” and “Luck of the Draw,” which featured hits, "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" among others.

The 10-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

In 2022, Raitt headlined a U.S. tour and released her critically acclaimed 21st album, “Just Like That.” She earned four Grammy nominations including “Song of the Year” for the title track of “Just Like That.” She also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, she was honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, and Raitt’s “Nick of Time” album was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.