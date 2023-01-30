Tickets for Jay Leno tour on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday for Jay Leno’s new stand-up tour. Leno will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand on Sept. 28. Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.

Leno is an acclaimed TV late night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, car builder and mechanic and philanthropist. This fall, Leno will bring back the classic game show “You Bet Your Life,” featuring two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly.

When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally.

Leno enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles and has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car, in his eco-friendly green garage. Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, and a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.