Tickets go on sale Friday for the Jelly Roll North American Backroad Baptism Tour, which is coming to The Monument in Rapid City. Jelly Roll, with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis, performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in Summit Arena. Tickets are $25 to $99.75 and can be purchased online at themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll dominated Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks with his single “Son Of A Sinner.” Having independently amassed more than 4 billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and continues to sell out venues across the United States. His 2020 single “Save Me” has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification, and it continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly Roll’s ability to bring fans “therapeutic music.”

Singer, songwriter and rapper Jelly Roll been independently releasing new music (more than 24 albums), touring, topping various iTunes charts and creating videos that have amassed nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. He pairs deeply personal lyrics with music that blends old-school rap, classic rock, country and soul to create music that’s therapeutic, raw and tackles the heaviness in life.