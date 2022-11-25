Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 for MercyMe's Rapid City concert

Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 for MercyMe. The Grammy Award-nominated band is bringing its “Always Only Jesus Tour” to Rapid City with a concert March 31, 2023 in Summit Arena at The Monument.

Tickets can be purchased at themonument.live, in person at The Bluepeak ticket offices at The Monument, the Outdoor Recreation at Ellsworth Air Force Base, or by calling 1-800-468-6463.

MercyMe is a multi-platinum selling band that's earned multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Dove Awards. MercyMe made history in 2014 when its hit single “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum.

They were recently named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and a major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard was released in 2018. In conjunction with the movie release, Millard penned a memoir and the band released a collection of hits titled “I Can Only Imagine – The Very Best Of MercyMe.” Since the band’s debut in 2001, the band has garnered at least 48 number one radio singles. MercyMe’s 11th album, “Always Only Jesus” is available now.

Joining MercyMe on its “Always Only Jesus Tour” are Taya and Micah Tyler. Globally renowned artist Taya recently released her debut self-titled solo album. She is best known as the voice of Hillsong’s UNITED’s worship anthem “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail).” Christian pop musician Micah Tyler is a multiple Dove Award nominee with five No. 1 songs and an appearance in a major motion picture to his credit.