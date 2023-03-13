Tickets go on sale Friday for Aaron Lewis’ 2023 Acoustic Tour. The show will be at 7 p.m. May 24 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City.

Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live, in person at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the number one Billboard Country Album debut “Town Line and Sinner,” as well as Billboard’s number on Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, “Frayed At Both Ends,” offers the working man’s country star at his most personal and unplugged, making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.