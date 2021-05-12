 Skip to main content
Tickets go on sale Friday for 'MasterChef Live!' at The Monument
date 2021-05-12

MasterChef Live!

"MasterChef" contestants will cook alongside "MasterChef Junior" in the upcoming live show "MasterChef Live!" in Rapid City.

 David Beyerlein/TCG Entertainment

Fan favorite contestants from the culinary showdowns “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” are coming to Rapid City this fall for “MasterChef Live!” Tickets go on sale Friday.

This live version blends the two hit reality TV competitions into on-stage entertainment. Contestants will compete in cooking demonstrations and fun, sometimes messy challenges. “MasterChef” contestants will cook alongside junior chefs and share tips, recipes and behind-the-scenes stories with the audience. The cast will be announced at a later date.

“MasterChef Live!” will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre. Tickets are $30 to $65 and can be purchased at themonument.live or at The Monument box office. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster and photos.

“The addition of ‘MasterChef’ contestants along with ‘MasterChef Junior’ brings great moments from both TV series to a live setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it,” said Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment and producer of “MasterChef Live!”

For more information, go to mastercheflivetour.com.

