Tickets go on sale Friday for Red Dirt Music Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the upper Midwest.

The festival is scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15, 2022, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. The Red Dirt Music Festival's lineup showcases Pecos and the Rooftops, Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue on Jan. 14, and Tyler Halverson, the Scooter Brown Band and Ian Munsick on Jan. 15. For tickets and information, go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188.

The Jan. 14 headliner Stoney Larue is a songwriter, traveler and philosopher who will perform music from his new album “Onward.” Headlining Jan. 15 performances is Ian Munsick, a Wyoming-born singer-songwriter who is pioneering a new brand of country music that mixes genres from bluegrass to the Beatles.

