Tickets on sale for Long Island Medium live show

Tickets are on sale now for “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience,” coming to The Monument on Sept. 24. Caputo, known as The Long Island Medium, is celebrating her 10th anniversary of being on tour with her acclaimed live show. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/theresacaputo22 to purchase tickets.

“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience,” has attracted fans nationwide because the show offers a rare opportunity for Caputo to engage face-to-face with people and allow them to connect with their loved ones, bringing closure.

After 14 seasons of “Long Island Medium” on TLC and last year’s “Long Island Medium: There In Spirit,” on the Discovery+ channel, Caputo now hosts a weekly podcast titled “Hey Spirit!” The podcast allows her to engage with her followers from around the world. Caputo conducts Q&As with her listeners and shares feel-good tips from her everyday life.

Caputo is the author of four New York Times best-selling books. She has been a practicing medium for more than 20 years.