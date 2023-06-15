Tickets go on sale Friday for two concerts at the all-new Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood.

Ska alternative band Sublime with Rome will be part of the Rocksino’s grand opening festivities, and country music chart-toppers Lady A will be in concert during Labor Day weekend.

Tickets for both concerts are limited. Tickets can be purchased between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays by calling 1-800-514-3849 or online at support@etix.com or rocksinodwdconcerts@gmail.com.

Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is the first boutique hotel, casino and restaurant of its kind in the world. It will celebrate its grand opening on August 8 with a blockbuster Guitar Smash and Sublime with Rome concert at Outlaw Square during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Grand opening festivities will start at 6 p.m. August 8 with the Hard Rock’s traditional Guitar Smash, followed by Sublime with Rome at 7 p.m. on the Outlaw Square. California band Sublime with Rome has dominated the rock and alternative music charts since releasing its debut album, “Yours Truly” in July 2011, with fan favorites including “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” and “Caress Me Down.”

Sublime with Rome, founded in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson, released its smash album Blessings, with singles “Wicked Heart,” and “Light On,” in 2019, with Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, Linkin Park and other hit-makers. The band currently has nearly 122 million all-time streams and more than 562,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and is scheduled to record its fourth studio album at Sonic Ranch later this year.

Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will host the famed Nashville country music act Lady A at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Outlaw Square. With 11 number one hits, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, 5 billion digital streams and a global touring footprint, Lady A kicked off its 2023 Request Line Tour earlier this year with back-to-back shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

In addition to its nine-times Platinum hit, “Need You Now,” Lady A has garnered CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year trophies three consecutive years, as well as five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award.

“We wanted to stage something super-exciting for the Black Hills community and the grand opening of the Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood,” said Marc Oswald, CEO of Oswald Entertainment Group and a partner in the new Rocksino property. “So we’ve put together two magnificent concerts featuring a superstar rock act and a superstar country music show, the two most popular musical genres in the region. The first occurs during Sturgis – the biggest motorcycle rally in the world – while the second will serve as the finale of summer. I guarantee, no one will walk away disappointed.”

The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood property will feature a casino with 86 new slot machines, a full-service restaurant and bar with craft cocktails, and a delicious new menu. Diners can enjoy their meals on the Historic Patio, which will feature a wood fire grill, or inside at the bar or VIP mezzanine. Shop at the Rock Shop Retail Store for custom Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood apparel and stay at the beautifully renovated luxury guest rooms set to open later this year.