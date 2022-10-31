Tickets on sale Friday for Holidaze tour with Snoop Dogg

Tickets will go on sale Friday for Holidaze of Blaze, headlined by Snoop Dogg with T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and special guest Justin Champagne. Holidaze of Blaze is coming to Summit Arena at The Monument on Dec. 20. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/snoopdogg22 for tickets.

Snoop Dogg is the seven-time platinum-selling artist and actor. Holidaze of Blaze is a special holiday show where Snoop Dogg will be touring with a full band for the first time in years in this one-of-a-kind show.

T-Pain is a Grammy Award-winning singer with a string of hit singles including “I’m Sprung” “Buy You A Drink” (Shawty Snappin'),” "Bartender," "Can't Believe It" and "5 O'Clock.” He won “The Masked Singer” in 2019, and his most successful feature to date was on Flo Rida's debut single “Low.”

Warren G, chart-topping hits by the Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne who recently released “If She Ain’t Country” will round out this party.