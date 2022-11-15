 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale Friday for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

  • 0
Jason Isbell at The Monument

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's concert in Rapid City on March 12, 2023. 

 Courtesy

Tickets go on sale Friday for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The band is coming to The Monument in Rapid City on March 12. Tickets start at $75 plus fees and are available at themonument.live.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 film remake of “A Star is Born.”

Isbell’s newest full-length album, “Reunions,” is a critically acclaimed collection of new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. Isbell also is slated to appear in an upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

In October 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a special new covers album, “Georgia Blue.” Created to celebrate Georgia’s role in the 2020 election, the record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state, including tracks originally recorded by Georgia natives R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Allman Brothers Band and Vic Chesnutt. All proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP.

Tags

