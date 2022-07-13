Tickets on sale Friday for Lovett, Hiatt concert

Tickets go on sale Friday for Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt’s concert Oct. 24 at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets can be purchased at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, by calling 877-907-GRAND or at ticketmaster.com.

A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician.

A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt’s lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.