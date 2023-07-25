Tickets go on sale Friday for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. The holiday concert will be at The Monument at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/mannheim23 or in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis said tour will take place in November and December, as two traveling ensembles hold performances in cities nationwide.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Davis said. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.