Tickets on sale Friday for R2D Monster Truck tour

Tickets go on sale Friday for the R2D Monster Truck tour with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks and FMX motocross. The R2D Monster Truck tour is coming Rapid City for an event March 4, 2023 at Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live, by calling 1-800-468-6463, or in person at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation. Ticket prices start at $13.50.

See incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and amazing freestyle action. Meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party (5:30 to 7 p.m. Pit pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. For an added fee, get the ride of your life on-board a real monster truck the Pit Party and intermission.

Side acts include:

• FMX motocross – Top riders across North America and X-Game medalists will perform tricks such as roof scrapping cliffhangers, double grabs, Superman seat grabs and many more;

• kart racing series;

• flat track racing;

• Outlaw Harley burnout contest;

• thrill stunt show.