 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets on sale Friday for R2D Monster Truck tour

  • 0
R2D_Redneck Rampage_2022

See the Redneck Rampage and so much more at the R2D Monster Truck tour March 4, 2023 in Rapid City.  

 Mike Wolforth

Tickets go on sale Friday for the R2D Monster Truck tour with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks and FMX motocross. The R2D Monster Truck tour is coming Rapid City for an event March 4, 2023 at Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live, by calling 1-800-468-6463, or in person at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument or Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation. Ticket prices start at $13.50.

See incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and amazing freestyle action. Meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party (5:30 to 7 p.m. Pit pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. For an added fee, get the ride of your life on-board a real monster truck the Pit Party and intermission.

Side acts include:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

• FMX motocross – Top riders across North America and X-Game medalists will perform tricks such as roof scrapping cliffhangers, double grabs, Superman seat grabs and many more;

People are also reading…

• kart racing series;

• flat track racing;

• Outlaw Harley burnout contest;

• thrill stunt show.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amanda Kloots shares watching late husband in documentary brings her to tears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News