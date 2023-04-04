Tickets go on sale Friday for Randall King’s concert July 6 at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

King is a rising star in country music. A country-music purist whose style carries on an original American art form, King is something of a study in contrast, and his 11-song debut album “Shot Glass” is too. He often sounds like he just stepped out of a time machine, full of upbeat honky-tonk swagger and flashing the thoughtful gaze of Western poet.

He's also got a thoroughly modern edge, driven to prove timeless tradition can co-exist with the pop-country mainstream.

“I’m that rowdy honky-tonk artist,” King said. “But I’ve got music and roots that go deeper than just beer-slingin’ tunes. There’s a lot of depth. … I’m not an actor, so I’m gonna give you exactly who I am, where I’m from, and the things that reflect me, my upbringing, my West-Texas roots.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office or ticketmaster.com. For information, call 877-907-GRAND.