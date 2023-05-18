Tickets go on sale Friday for MANIA: The ABBA Tribute Tour. MANIA will return to The Monument in Rapid City March 29, 2024, as part of the show's 50th anniversary tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices or by phone at 1-800-468-6463 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute is an exhilarating, two-hour celebration of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts. MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 1970s, complete with uplifting, danceable and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the iconic Swedish band, plus fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to be entertained with favorite hits including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper” and many more.