Tickets on sale Friday for Zach Williams Christmas tour

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Zach Williams’ I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour! Go to themonument.live for more information.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Williams and special guest Ben Fuller will bring the I Don't Want Christmas to End Tour! to The Monument’s Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City on Dec. 9. The concert will feature Williams’ Christmas album in its entirety, along with some fan favorites from his albums “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story.”

Williams has become one of contemporary Christian music’s leading artists and songwriters with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting. Fuller also is a Christian singer and recording artist.

