Tickets on sale now for Aaron Watson concert

Tickets are on sale now for country star Aaron Watson’s 2023 tour, which is coming to Deadwood Mountain Grand on April 27. Tickets can be purchased at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188 for more information.

Watson’s 2023 tour is in support of his newest album, “Unwanted Man.” The album finds a creative renegade continuing to do what he does best, as the singer-songwriter reaffirms his steadfast commitment to his craft and takes his go-it-alone spirit to new levels.

“It's not like, ‘Is there any gas left in the tank?’” Watson says, explaining the tireless drive behind his 18th studio set. “This is just who I am. I still without a doubt believe I haven't written my best song yet, and I kind of feel like I'm just getting started.”

Working without corporate backers, he has reached the Top 10 of the “Billboard” Country Album chart five separate times. Matching sold-out shows across the country with homegrown hits, he’s followed suit at country radio, making history in 2017 with “Outta Style” and “Run Wild Horses.” He became one of the only independent artists to crack country radio’s Top 10 in the last half century.

The true theme of “Unwanted Man” is that Watson knows who he is, and he’s not about change.

“I'm right where I wanna be,” Watson said. “No one can put any labels on me. And I tell a lot of younger artists, ‘Listen, there's enough room at the table for all of us. This is not a sprint. This is a long-distance race.’”