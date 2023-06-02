Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are reuniting 20 years after they captivated audiences during the second season of “American Idol” in 2002.

Tickets for Ruben and Clay Twenty: The Tour are on sale now. The Tour is coming to the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument Oct. 31. The tour will highlight the music that made Ruben and Clay “American Idol” favorites and household names, including Clay’s rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and Ruben’s soulful “Sorry.”

Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live or in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

Combined, Ruben and Clay have recorded 12 albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.

Clay Aiken most recently starred on Broadway in "Ruben and Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show." This came 10 years after his critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's “Spamalot.” A former UNICEF Ambassador, in 2003 he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project. The project advocates and increases opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities, such as summer camps and after-school programs, with their non-disabled peers.

Ruben Studdard has released six studio albums including his platinum-selling debut, “Soulful,” and the top selling gospel follow-up, “I Need an Angel.” He has also segued into television and stage work, touring with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama “I Need a Hug” and in 2008, he starred as Fats Waller in a national tour revival of “Ain't Misbehavin.” “Ruben Sings Luther” — the North American concert tour — is on its third national run.