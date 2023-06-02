The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys and special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern will perform Oct. 12 in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.50. They can be purchased online at themonument.live or in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Office at The Monument.

Dropkick Murphys are Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions. You may have seen them in Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning film “The Departed” or heard them at Coachella and hundreds of other music festivals. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (“Turn Up That Dial,” “11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory,” “Signed and Sealed in Blood,” “Going Out In Style”), along with 2005’s gold-selling “The Warrior’s Code.” Dropkick Murphys released their first-ever all-acoustic album in 2022, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” and a follow-up “Okemah Rising,” featuring lyrics by Woody Guthrie’s daughter Nora.

The Interrupters bonded over shared musical tastes and released their self-titled debut in 2014. The Interrupters have shared stages with bands such as Rancid, blink-182, Green Day, Bad Religion and many other stalwarts of the punk scene. The band released their fourth studio album, “In The Wild” in 2022.