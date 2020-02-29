Tickets on sale now for Guitar Masters

Guitar Masters, the premier annual concert for guitar connoisseurs, will be at 7 p.m. March 6 and 7 at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, Rapid City. Four Black Hills area guitar masters will play in a round-robin style concert. This year's masters are classic and modern blues guitarist James Van Nuys, alternative and rock guitarist Layne Putnam, country and steel guitarist Joe Wilt, and jazz guitarist J.D. Fiedler.

J.D. Fiedler performed on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand" and played for recording sessions for songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart. For the past 10 years he's played with jazz quartet Swing Shift and with gypsy jazz group Les Singes Volants.

James Van Nuys is one of the Black Hills' premier guitar finger pickers; his repertoire covers a variety of folk, blues, Irish and ragtime music. His original music incorporates influences from Renaissance, baroque and classical music.

Layne Putnam is the first woman Guitar Master. She has been writing, recording and producing her own music since she was 17. Her latest EP is "The Black Hills," for which she performed and recorded all the instruments on each track.