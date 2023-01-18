 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets on sale now for Heart Ball

  • Updated
  • 0
Heart

Fortunately, heart disease is often preventable and people can employ various strategies to reduce their risk. 

Tickets are now on sale for the 24th annual Rapid City Heart Ball on Feb. 25 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This year’s event is themed “Unmasking the Mystery of Heart Disease.” Tickets are $100 per person or $800 per table. Tickets can be purchased at heart.org/Rapid CityHeartBall. The Rapid City Heart Ball raises money to fight heart disease, which is the number one killer in South Dakota according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Heart Ball will begin at 6 p.m. with a Renaissance Reception cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, program and live auction at 7 p.m. An after-party will conclude the evening.

This is a face mask-friendly environment. Organizers said those who are not feeling well should not attend the event.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best Netflix original series

The 50 best Netflix original series

Netflix debuted its first original series, “Lilyhammer,” in 2012. “House of Cards” was released the following year. Today, its original offerings cover a wide spectrum, from stand-up comedy to crime documentaries to international works. 

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

While 2022 brought the much-anticipated "Avatar" sequel and superhero fare like "The Batman," a new "Doctor Strange" film, and the fan favorite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cardi B reveals why she called off divorce from Offset

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News