Tickets on sale now for Heart Ball

Tickets are now on sale for the 24th annual Rapid City Heart Ball on Feb. 25 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City.

This year’s event is themed “Unmasking the Mystery of Heart Disease.” Tickets are $100 per person or $800 per table. Tickets can be purchased at heart.org/Rapid CityHeartBall. The Rapid City Heart Ball raises money to fight heart disease, which is the number one killer in South Dakota according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Heart Ball will begin at 6 p.m. with a Renaissance Reception cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, program and live auction at 7 p.m. An after-party will conclude the evening.

This is a face mask-friendly environment. Organizers said those who are not feeling well should not attend the event.