Tickets on sale now for Hearts for Habitat fundraiser

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction, featuring Jeff Kingsbury. This event is a benefit for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Hearts for Habitat will be Sept. 20 at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown, with a social at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $550 for a table of 10, and $750 for a corporate table sponsor. Go to blackhillshabitat.org/event-hearts-for-habits/ for tickets or call 605-348-9196.

Kingsbury is the director of development for Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. He's also an actor in Playhouse productions, including a starring role this summer in “The Odd Couple.” Kingsbury will be the emcee and entertain during the Hearts for Habitat auction, which raises funds for affordable housing throughout the Black Hills.

This year’s auction features a Dessert Dash and the opportunity to bid on construction materials as volunteers build live on stage. Kingsbury hopes to raise $75,000 or more through the event.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian housing organization dedicated to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live. BHAHFH has served more than 300 families since 1990. BHAHFH’s ReStore helps raise funds through items donated and sold, and those proceeds also serve families in the Black Hills area. For more information, go to blackhillshabitat.org.