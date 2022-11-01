Tickets on sale now for holiday Cirque Dream Story

Tickets are on sale now for the return of Cirque Dream Story, presented by Rapid City’s Zirkiss Productions. Cirque Dream Story will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Seating is limited.

To purchase tickets, go to the Bluepeak Ticket Office at The Monument, call 800-468-6463, or go to themonument.live/events/detail/cirque2022.

This magical Cirque Dream Story brings together artists from across the globe for an awe-inspiring holiday production. It tells the wondrous story of Eva, a young girl whose holiday dreams are stolen by the Helayna, the evil Ice Queen, and Eva’s journey to protect the Spirit of Christmas.

Cirque Dream Story is a world of sparkling dancers, graceful aerialists, daring acrobats, electric fire toy soldiers, contortionists, giant creatures of Dreamland and a kaleidoscope of costumes, colors and surprises.

Cirque Dream Story also showcases talented vocalists, actors and guest appearances by some of Rapid City's top talent in this merry holiday treat.