Tickets on sale now for Judas Priest, Queensryche

Tickets are on sale now for the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, featuring one of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest, with opening band Queensryche. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is coming to Rapid City for a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 in Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets start at $45.50. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live.

The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour celebrates Judas Priest’s 50th anniversary and the induction this year of Judas Priest band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Grammy Award-winning Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England. Throughout the 1970s Judas Priest helped blaze a trail for metal with hits such as “Sad Wings of Destiny,” “Sin After Sin,” “Hell Bent for Leather,” “Unleashed in the East” and others. In the 1980s, Judas Priest became a global headliner with classics such as “British Steel” and “Screaming for Vengeance,” and was one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-fledgling MTV. Judas Priest’s success continued through the 1990s and 2000s. Their latest studio album, 2018’s “Firepower,” received international success and critical acclaim.

In 2020, an official, authorized photographic book, “Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years,” was issued, followed in 2021 by the 42-CD box set, “Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music.”