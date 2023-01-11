Tickets on sale now for Old Dominion's No Bad Vibes tour

Tickets are on sale now for award-winning country group Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes tour on Feb. 16 in Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. Old Dominion will be joined by Whiskey Jam featuring Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton and Greylan James. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live/events/detail/olddominion23.

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville’s most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hang out with us and escape for a couple of hours. Then hopefully walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in,” said Matthew Ramsey, lead vocalist for Old Dominion.

Since 2014, the band has achieved eight number one singles at country radio, more than one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. The band won their fifth consecutive “Vocal Group of the Year” award at the 2022 CMA Awards and won their fifth consecutive “Group of the Year” win at the 2022 ACM Awards, among other accolades.

The band’s most recent studio album is the critically acclaimed “Time, Tequila & Therapy,” which was named one of the “25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021” by Rolling Stone. Old Dominion also released their newest song, “Memory Lane,” on Jan. 5 via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.