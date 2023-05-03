The Black Hills Center for Equality will host its LGBTQ-friendly Pride Prom from 7 to 11 p.m. May 20 in the Dakota Ballroom at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown. The event is open to people ages 18 and older. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best prom attire with the “Glitz and Glamour” theme and enjoy an evening of music, dancing and entertainment.

“For many people in the LGBTQ+ community, high school was an extremely tumultuous time where we didn’t feel comfortable going to prom as our authentic selves or with our partners,” said Alexis Novotny, President of BHCFE. “We hope to give people the prom experience they’ve always dreamed of while bringing attention to our growing efforts throughout the community."

BHCFE board member and drag artist Michael Abante, also known as Cherry Jubilee, will host the event. Pride Prom will feature performances from talented local entertainers. Attendees will have the opportunity to take prom photos at the event with their partners and/or friends, courtesy of Kayla Marie Photography.

A silent auction will take place throughout the event, donated by the Black Hills Goddess. Proceeds will benefit BHCFE’s efforts toward supporting the region’s LGBTQ+ community. BHCFE works to provide resources, education and networking necessary to enhance the lives of diverse groups of people in the LGBTQ+ community throughout the Black Hills.

Ticket for Pride Prom are $30 to $50 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/BHCFEPrideProm2023. For updates and information about the Pride Prom event, go to facebook.com/BHFCEquality.