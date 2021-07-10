Tickets on sale now for Real Life Women's Conference

Nichole Nordeman, one of the headliners at the 35th Hills Alive on July 17-18, will return to Rapid City this fall as part of the Real Life Women’s Conference in November.

Designed for women of all ages, the Real Life Women’s Conference will provide two days of stories of hope, inspiration and encouragement.

Award-winning recording artists Nordeman and contemporary Christian/pop-rock trio Phillips, Craig & Dean will be the musical headliners for the Real Life Women’s Conference, along with singer-songwriter-recording artist JJ Weeks. Speakers for the event will be Sheila Walsh, Lisa Whelchel and Shantel Dudley. Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian musician Ayiesha Woods will be a musical guest and speaker.

Walsh is a best-selling author, recording artist, Bible teacher, television co-host of “Life Today,” and the host of the podcast “God is For You.” As a speaker at the "Women of Faith" conferences and other events, Walsh has spoken to more than six million women worldwide. Her newest book, “Holding On When You Want to Let Go” will be released Sept. 21.