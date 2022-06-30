Tickets on sale now for 'Roots'

What happens when we disconnect from the natural world? Flutter Productions will explore this concept in its upcoming original production, “Roots.”

“Roots” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8 and 9 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $12 to $17.50 and can be purchased at performingartsrc.org/events/flutter-productions-presents-roots/. Proceeds support classes and performances offered by Flutter Productions.

Flutter Productions, part of Black Hills Works, creates opportunities for performers of all abilities. “Roots” is a new production that explores the symbiotic relationship between the seen and unseen networks of the forest and human beings. This all-ability piece of dance theater follows two sisters who are seeking respite from a tumultuous world. They venture into the forest, where the diverse flora and fauna they meet along the way teach the sisters how to connect to the natural world.

This cast for “Roots” includes Colby Adamson, Lydia Alyea, Shad Bebout, Joshua Boll, Alex Boorman, Tyler Brink, Justin Bruns, Ashley Burkhead, Kevin Carpenter, Brooklyn Ewing, Maeve Ewing, Dena Frantz, Rachel Grant, Jill Holien, Glenn Kauffman, Tessa Kauffman, Grace Mutchler, Katelinn Ohrtman, Sara Olivier, Angela Rykhus-Lemay, Shawn Stratton, Ella Swanson, Danae Taylor, Enya Wallace and Daniel Whitley.

Andrew Grace composed the music, Sara Olivier is the choreographer, Heather Pickering directed the show and designed the sets, and photography is provided by Russell Jensen of Sage Studios. Go to flutterproductions.com for more information.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0