Tickets are on sale now for Shen Yun, a classical Chinese dance and music company. Shen Yun will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, online at themonument.live/events/detail/shenyun2023, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, and at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec.

The show is based on thought from ancient China. It presents ideals of magnificent culture being a gift from the heavens.

Through the universal language of dance and music, Shen Yun portrays celestial paradises, ancient legends and modern heroic tales, taking audiences on an idealistic journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture.

Shen Yun, a nonprofit based in New York, has performed across the globe since its founding in 2006. It is operated by the Falun Gong movement.