Tickets on sale this week for 'Happy Together Tour'

Tickets go on sale this week for the Happy Together Tour – 2022, featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills. The Happy Together Tour – 2022 is coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand on Aug. 28 as part of Kool Deadwood Nites.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Deadwood Mountain Grand Rewards members and Friday for the general public at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.

The Happy Together Tour – 2022 brings together bands that shaped the world of rock ‘n' roll in the 1960s and 70s. The bands have produced hits including “Happy Together,” “Old-Fashioned Love Song,” “Young Girl,” “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Five O’Clock World,” “You’re the One,”

The Cowsills were the real-life inspiration behind the hit TV series “The Partridge Family.” Comprised of teen siblings Bill, Bob, Barry, John, Susan and Paul with their mother Barbara -- were one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1960s, with hits including "Hair.”

“What a way to finish the Kool Deadwood Nites weekend than with six of the most famous rock and roll bands of the '60s and '70s,” said Susan Kightlinger, General Manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand. “This is going to be a show to remember.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0