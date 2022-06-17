TikTok dating celebrity stops by Black Hills

A Rapid City-born man who now lives in Montana came back 25 years later for a date, one of 50 he will be on this year.

Matt Wurnig will showcase his date with a Keystone local in July, about a month after they went on their date, for the second season of “50 Dates 50 States.” The show is an internet series hosted on YouTube, but gained its following on social media.

“Basically I was bored during the quarantine and no one knew what was going on,” Wurnig said in June.

In 2020, Wurnig had a full-time job as the director of fun for the Bismarck Larks, a baseball club in North Dakota. He said with everything going virtual, he hopped onto the Tinder dating app. People could place their location anywhere for free at the time. He said he thought he would try to get a match in every state.

“Then I was like, ‘Oh, what if I actually got to meet people since you can’t really go out and meet people right now,” he said.

Then Wurnig went on a virtual date and thought he would make it a fun challenge to go on a virtual date with someone in every state.

He said he got to a point where he was going on three or four virtual dates a night.

“It’s so weird to think about now, but it was so normal then,” Wurnig said. “They knew what they were getting into, but when I completed each virtual date I’d write their name in the state on map, and I had all the different time zones.”

He said it started gaining publicity on Instagram and people reached out and said Wurnig should put clips on TikTok. Wurnig said he didn’t know what he was doing on the app in the beginning, but got accustomed to it, kept creating content and gained popularity.

On the virtual dates, Wurnig said he would try to be entertaining whether it was wearing a wacky suit or ordering his date her dinner, but felt like there was a ceiling to how much he could.

Then he “upped the ante” and visited them all in person in his 2001 Ford F-150 truck with over 200,000 miles on it. It took about six months starting Jan. 11, 2021 to about mid-June. Wurnig said he started in Wyoming and then ended up back in Montana.

“It was a lot of fun meeting so many incredible girls, and not just them but also their roommates or their family or their friends or whoever, just people along the way,” he said.

Wurnig said when he told his family he was quitting his full-time job to go date women, they were surprised, but everyone has been supportive. He said his family will call after they watch an episode and talk about the date.

Now in the second season where women had to fill out applications to be considered rather than a Tinder match, there’s more at risk. The best 10 dates will be taken on a trip to Miami and the winner of the season will travel with Wurnig to a four-night stay in Puerto Rico.

“With those things playing a factor, it holds a little bit more weight because I’m not going to take someone to Puerto Rico that I don’t like,” he said. “There’s girls that I have on my radar that I think we’ve connected really well and I think they feel that as well. … I also don’t want to try and show too much favoritism.”

Wurnig said he is nervous for the Puerto Rico trip. He said he is also nervous about one or both parties realizing they are not actually attracted to one another after spending more time together.

“Or is it going to be like this awkward…what do we do now type thing,” he said. “I don’t want there to be any pressure on my end or her end to just dive into a relationship when we’ve hung out five times. I guess we’ll see how the cards are dealt when it comes to that.”

Wurnig said he does want a season three, but does not know if he will be at the center of it. He said it may be more like “The Bachelor” and have a woman going on dates or a different guy.

However, it hasn’t just been about dating. He said he has learned a lot about life in general, like it is important to believe in your own ideas and people really are not all that different.

In the beginning, Wurnig said it was intimidating for him to quit his full-time job and commit to the travel.

“I just believed in myself, I believed in the idea and I just kept chipping away, chipping away, chipping away,” Wurnig said. “I think sometimes a lot of people get discouraged about their ideas or a dream they have or ambitions because of whether it’s other peoples’ opinions or whether they’ve been rejected too much, but if you just keep trying. I am just hugely passionate about people believing in themselves and their ideas.”

He said he also learned at the end of the day, people are not that different in there is typically always a connection on some base level.

For himself, Wurnig said he hopes he can continue to grow as an individual and learn as much as he can.

“I think some motivation behind me doing a lot of this is life can hit you in all kinds of different ways,” he said. “There’s so many things that I want to do before life hits or I have more responsibilities, so I think for me just continuing to develop as a person, kind of a young influencer/business person you could say, developing those skills, traits, meeting a ton of people, building connections and just doing so much as I can of that to get to where I want to be before some of those bigger responsibilities of life come into play, or before I really search for those things.”

Wurnig said he hopes people see that a kid from Montana who went to school in North Dakota can make something happen, and if he can do it, someone in a similar situation can, too.

The South Dakota episode is expected around July with Wurnig’s last date wrapping up in Hawaii July 29. The Miami trip is in August and the Puerto Rico trip is scheduled for September. People can follow along on TikTok or on YouTube.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

