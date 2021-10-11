Trace Adkins cancels Nov. 11 concert in Deadwood

Trace Adkins has cancelled his Nov. 11 concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand resort.
"As you may have heard, Trace Adkins has joined the cast of 'Monarch,' a new drama on Fox, set to premiere Jan. 30. With this news, the Nov. 11 Trace Adkins show will be canceled. Trace thanks you for your understanding and allowing him to pursue one of his dreams. He looks forward to seeing you soon!" according to a statement from Adkins' management team.
Deadwood Mountain Grand hopes to reschedule Adkins' concert in 2022. Tickets refunds may be obtained through the respective ticket outlets where they were purchased. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for information about a refund.
