 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trace Adkins cancels Nov. 11 concert in Deadwood
alert top story

Trace Adkins cancels Nov. 11 concert in Deadwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins

 Courtesy photo

Trace Adkins has cancelled his Nov. 11 concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand resort.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"As you may have heard, Trace Adkins has joined the cast of 'Monarch,' a new drama on Fox, set to premiere Jan. 30. With this news, the Nov. 11 Trace Adkins show will be canceled. Trace thanks you for your understanding and allowing him to pursue one of his dreams. He looks forward to seeing you soon!" according to a statement from Adkins' management team.

Deadwood Mountain Grand hopes to reschedule Adkins' concert in 2022. Tickets refunds may be obtained through the respective ticket outlets where they were purchased. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for information about a refund.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lizzo struggled to embrace her naturally curly hair

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

roach 10 08

  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, in the middle of all the news about the newly circulating delta COVID-19 variant, a friend of mine flew to Mexico wi…

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment
Entertainment

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment

  • Updated

HOUSTON (AP) — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday's AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Judge hears arguments in school's plan to conceal murals
Entertainment

Judge hears arguments in school's plan to conceal murals

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments on Friday about whether or not a private institution, Vermont Law School, has a right to conceal two large murals against the artists' wishes because some members of the school community find them racially offensive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lizzo struggled to embrace her naturally curly hair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News