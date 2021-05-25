Travis Tritt completes Central States Fair concert lineup

The Central States Fair announced that country music legend Travis Tritt will take the stage Tuesday, August 24, closing out the Black Hills Energy Concert Series for the 2021 fair.
Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career the southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”
“We’re ready to celebrate at this year’s 76th annual Fair” says Ron Jeffries. “We wanted a country icon to welcome everybody back to the fair, and we got just that in Travis Tritt”.
Opening for Tritt are High Valley, two brothers from Canada, winning back-to-back coveted Duo of the Year awards from the acclaimed CMA with hits “She’s With Me” and “Make You Mine”
Travis Tritt and High Valley complete the Black Hills Energy Concert Series, joining Kip Moore with Michael Ray and Joe Nichols with Chase Bryant.
The 76th Annual Central States Fair will take place Aug. 20-29 and will feature three nights of concerts, Supercross Races, Demolition Derby, Xtreme Broncs Finals and PRCA rodeos. Tickets go on sale June 15.