Travis Tritt completes Central States Fair concert lineup

Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career the southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”