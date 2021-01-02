'Vintage Hitchcock' a highlight of BHCT online winter series

Black Hills Community Theatre’s upcoming online winter series of dramas and mystery will continue to safely entertain the community at home.

Following up its fall online series that concluded with “It’s a Wonderful Life,” BHCT’s winter series begins Jan. 22.

The winter series features two play readings, “The Lifespan of a Fact” and “These Shining Lives,” and a special event, “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.”

“The Lifespan of a Fact” and “These Shining Lives” will be available for on-demand viewing. “Vintage Hitchcock” will be available for on-demand listening. All admission will be Pay What You Want ticketing. The productions can be streamed at bhct.org.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” can be viewed between 7 p.m. Jan. 22 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24. This drama focuses on Jim Fingal, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine, and John D’Agata, a talented writer with an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Fingal is assigned to fact-check D’Agata’s essay, the two fight a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

Following the success of its Christmas 1940s-style radio play “It’s a Wonderful Life,” BHCT will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.”