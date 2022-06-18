Violinist, dinosaur highlight chamber music festival

Internationally award-winning violinist Maya Buchanan of Rapid City and South Dakota dinosaur Tinker the T. rex will be special guests at this year’s Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.

Returning for its 15th year, the festival conducts free educational programs for children to introduce them to classical music and instruments, and the festival presents a concert series in July for adults. Because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region, some scheduled programming could change. Go to cmfbh.org or facebook.com/OrlandoChamberSoloists for updates.

The concerts and programs are performed by professional musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber, San Francisco Ballet, Curtis Institute of Music and the University of California. Several are Grammy Award winners. This year, the professional musicians will be joined by Buchanan, a native of Rapid City. She is a student at the Curtis Institute of Music, a conservatory where Leonard Bernstein and many major conductors trained, said Michael Hill, the festival’s executive director.

Buchanan is a top medalist of the Washington, Stulberg, Stradivarius and Johansen International Competitions. She has performed in Europe, China and with orchestras throughout the United States, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as the winner of the 2017 CSO Young Artist Competition.

“Maya has done exceptionally well, and she will join us for the first time as a full-fledged professional musician,” Hill said.

“We’re always excited about the musicians coming back, and they just love coming back. This has become their second home,” Hill said. “They love performing with each other. (Artistic Director) Dawn Edwards programs great music so they know the programs are going to be great. The other aspect is they enjoy working with the local kids.”

Music for kids

The Musical Story Time — Teddy Bear Series for preschoolers begins June 28. Using one or two musical instruments, favorite children's stories are set to popular classical music themes with illustrations. Children are invited to bring their teddy bears with them as professional musicians bring the characters to life.

In Rapid City, Musical Story Time — Teddy Bear Series will be at 9:30 a.m. June 29 at General Beadle School, and at 9 a.m. June 28 and July 18 at Rapid City Public Library. More dates and times throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills will be announced later in the summer.

In collaboration with The Journey Museum and Learning Center, the festival will debut a new musical story, “Adventures and Dinosaurs,” for its Children’s Family Concert. The story is inspired by Tinker the adolescent T. rex, who is part of the Journey’s permanent collection. “Adventures and Dinosaurs” Children’s Family Concerts will be presented at 9:30 a.m. July 13 at General Beadle School in Rapid City, at 2 p.m. July 11 at Homestake Opera House in Lead, and at 10 a.m. July 20 at Sturgis Community Center in Sturgis.

This new multimedia musical story takes children on an adventure that combines familiar classical music with historical sites in Rapid City and the region. “Adventures and Dinosaurs” was written by Dawn Marie Edwards, the Chamber Music Festival’s artistic and education director.

“The story goes that little Mikey, who loves pretending he’s an explorer, falls asleep and meets up with Tinker and it’s a big surprise at the end,” Edwards said. “I think kids are going to love it because they’ll recognize everything in the pictures.”

“Setting the story with local characters and history allows us to create a stronger impact on the children we serve each year. Our goal is to reach each child through the music, the storyline and new illustrations created specifically for them,” she said.

The festival also presents its Discovery of Strings and Harp for students in the General Beadle Discovery Program. Children receive instruction from professional musicians on donated instruments — nine violins, four violas, a cello and five harps. This program is designed to foster the talent of underrepresented string players in Rapid City.

“Our free educational programming has become the heart and soul of our organization as we see the real impact arts can create on a community. The programs are designed to increase the academic and social outcomes for all our students. Even through the pandemic, we continued to work with these children for the benefit of our community,” Hill said.

The Discovery program concludes at 1 p.m. July 16 with the third annual International South Dakota Harp Competition at General Beadle School. Kids demonstrate how well they can play and what they know about the harp, and can win prizes to local businesses including Pizza Ranch and McDonald’s.

Music for adults

The festival's Classical Concert Series will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the Adelstein Gallery at The Journey Museum.

July 8 and 9 — "You had me at Hello." The theme is instant attraction based on your favorite composers, featuring Rachmaninov’s “Piano Trio,” Schumann’s “Piano Quartet,” and a new arrangement of Beyonce’s “Halo.”

July 15 and 16 — "Night Music of Madrid." Favorites from Latin America and Spain will be highlighted, featuring Montero's “Buenos Aires Quartet,” Albeniz and Boccherini.

July 22 and 23 — "Stairway to Heaven." The theme is Classic Rock with Classic Roots, in addition to Faure’s “Piano Quartet” and Saint-Saens’ “Fantasy for Violin and Harp,” performed by Edwards and Buchanan.

Edwards traced “Stairway to Heaven” back to its roots and discovered the classic rock song is based on Celtic harp folk music.

“We’ll start with a Celtic harp song and go into a rendition of ‘Stairway to Heaven,’” Edwards said.

Tickets for the Classical Concert Series may be purchased from The Journey Museum and Learning Center by calling 605-394-6923, or tickets can be purchased at the Chamber Music Festival’s website, cmfbh.org.

Hill said the nonprofit Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is proud to maintain its programming as the only professional chamber music festival and a new grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The award places the CMFBH among the top arts organizations nationally, Hill said.

