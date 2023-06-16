The West Boulevard Summer Festival, Rapid City's annual Father's Day weekend celebration, returns for its 46th year this weekend.

Sponsored by the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association, the summer festival is a weekend of fine arts and food, with live entertainment in the Wilson Park gazebo.

Saturday's performance schedule is: Suzuki Strings group, 10 a.m.; Black Hills in Motion Cloggers, 11:30 a.m.; Broken Records, 1 p.m.; Bodhi Linde, 2:30 p.m.; and Bert Malcom, 4 p.m. Flute & Fiddle will perform at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors can shop at dozens of vendor booths, which will have an array of products including paintings and prints, pottery, mixed media and textile art, woodworking, home and garden items, jewelry and food. Go to facebook.com/westblvdna for updates and a complete list of vendors.

Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Wilson Park. Admission is free.