West Boulevard Summer Festival returns this weekend

The West Boulevard Summer Festival is back with a weekend full of vendors and live entertainment.

Now in its 44th year, the festival takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Park in Rapid City. Admission is free.

“It will be a good weekend. The weather looks like it will be beautiful. People love the festival and they are glad to be out doing things again,” said Sharissa Hermanson, the festival’s director since 2019.

This year’s event will be smaller than usual, she said, but festival-goers might still find some vendors and entertainment that are new to them.

“Because of the pandemic there’s still people who are not comfortable being around a ton of people, but there’s still going to be a bunch of stuff for people to do and see,” Hermanson said.

Uprooted, a local mobile plant van, and vendors selling thrifted upcycled vintage items will be part of a good variety of booths and attractions, Hermanson said.

For children, there’s balloon tying, face painting and activities hosted by Dakota Artists Guild, she said.

Both days of the festival have a full slate of entertainment.