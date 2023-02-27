Tickets go on sale Friday for WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? featuring the current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is coming to Rapid City at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre. Tickets are $53.60 to $63.50. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/whoseliveanyway23, in person at Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Outdoor Rec.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. The live show includes some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones. All ages welcome.

This particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs so good you will hardly believe they were made up on the spot. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes.

In addition to his stand-up comedy career, Greg Proops has lent his vocal talents to animated characters in “Star Wars: Episode 1,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Brother Bear.” Comedian Ryan Stiles’ television credits include roles on “The Drew Carey Show” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Improv comedian Jeff B. Davis starred in the cult classic cartoon series, “Harmonquest,” as well as “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show” and “Improv-a-Ganza,” while gaining fame for his spot-on impressions of Christopher Walken, Keanu Reeves and Jeff Goldblum.

Bill Murray’s younger brother Joel Murray has more than 250 sitcom appearances, including Freddy Rumsen on “Mad Men” and Eddie Jackson on “Shameless.” He has also appeared in “One Crazy Summer,” “The Artist,” “Scrooged,” and Bobcat Goldthwait’s “God Bless America.”