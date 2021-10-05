 Skip to main content
Wild West Songwriter's Festival starts Thursday in Deadwood
Wild West Songwriter's Festival starts Thursday in Deadwood

Songwriting partners for Keith Urban, Meghan Trainor, Rascal Flats, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Lil Wayne and other top artists will highlight the 10th annual Wild West Songwriter’s Festival Thursday through Saturday in Deadwood.

Kevin Kadish, Danny Myrick, Dean Alexander, Alyssa Bonagura, Megan Linville, Caylee Hammack (who is currently opening for Chris Stapleton) are among the songwriters who will headline the festival. They’re songwriters who have produced or co-written hits like “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Whallen, “All About The Bass” and “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor, “My Religion” by Dierks Bentley, “International Harvester” by Craig Morgan, “Truck Yeah” by Tim McGraw, and many others.

The Wild West Songwriter’s Festival features three days of free “writer’s rounds” where the songwriters sing the hits they’ve written and tell the stories behind the music during informal performances. Writer’s rounds begin Thursday night and continue during the day at various locations in Deadwood.

Friday culminates with a local songwriter’s jam at 9 p.m. at Eagle Bar on Main Street. The festival wraps up Saturday with a national Songwriter’s Showcase at 8:30 p.m. Deadwood Mountain Grand, plus another local songwriter’s jam at 9:30 p.m. at Eagle Bar.

All events, including the writer's rounds, are free to the public. However, due to the smaller, intimate venue sizes, arriving early is recommended. For a complete schedule and more information, go to deadwood.com/event/wild-west-songwriters-festival/.

“The songwriters are amazing performers and the stories they tell about how and why they wrote the songs is an absolute thrill,” said Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager.

