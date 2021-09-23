Will Graham bringing three-day event to The Monument in Rapid City

The Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration with Will Graham, a weekend of music and ministry, starts Friday at The Monument in Rapid City. The entire event is free to attend with seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is a three-day evangelistic outreach project of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. It includes concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a youth night at 6 p.m. Sunday, and KidzFest at 10 a.m. Saturday for preschool and elementary school-aged children. Will Graham, grandson of evangelist Billy Graham, will be the speaker at all four of the Celebration events.
“I’m hoping churches will bring their neighbors, their co-workers (who are not) religious and they don’t know Jesus,” Graham said. “I’ll give a clear presentation of the gospel. I’m hoping their lives will be changed because of what Jesus did. I want people to know they can have hope in this life. That’s what this whole weekend is all about.”
“This is a free event,” Graham said. “The locals paid for the event for their neighbors to come to everything. We’d love to have people come out to take advantage of that.”
As COVID-19 numbers remain high in South Dakota, Graham and the BGEA said they will follow applicable state, local and venue-directed safety protocols. The Monument will provide hand sanitizer stations, clean high-touch areas, and recommends that people wash their hands. Face masks are optional.
Those who attend the Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration are welcome to wear masks if they choose, and outside doors will be open for air flow and movement, according to the BGEA. Individuals who are sick or in a high-risk group are encouraged to stay home and watch the online livestream of the Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration at WillGrahamLive.com.
The event opens Friday with headline performers Kari Jobe and The Afters. Jobe is a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning Christian recording artist and worship leader. Dove Award winners The Afters will perform at the Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night events.
Saturday morning’s KidzFest will be packed with entertainment by GoFish, plus bounce houses, face painting, games, and an interactive video gospel presentation called “The Quest.” GoFish is a children’s ministry that brands itself as “great music for kids that won’t drive parents bonkers.” Graham likens GoFish to The Wiggles.
“We’ll have a special video we’ve made that helps explain the gospel and I’ll come up and give kids an opportunity to make a decision for Christ,” Graham said.
Saturday night’s headliners are Cochren & Co. Their Dove Award-nominated music blurs the lines between pop, soft rock, soul and blues with hope-filled lyrics and a distinctive sound. Their song "Don't Lose Hope" was featured in a new episode of CBS' "MacGyver."
Hip-hop and alternative music set the mood for Sunday’s youth night, with headliners Flame and Lacey Sturm. Grammy-, Dove- and Stellar Award-nominated hip-hop artist Flame has several Billboard chart-toppers on his resume. Sturm is the founder and former lead singer of the award-winning alternative rock band Flyleaf.
The BGEA partnered with 148 churches representing 31 denominations in Rapid City and the Black Hills to sponsor the event. It’s been in the planning stages for 15 months and has been supported by nearly 1,000 contributions from churches, businesses and individuals throughout the Black Hills.
“There’s been a lot of excitement. There’s been a lot of work going on. I’ve been very pleased with the excitement the past 15 months,” Graham said.
The BGEA has conducted more than 25 multi-day evangelistic outreaches in North Dakota and South Dakota over the past 60 years. The Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration is Will Graham’s first multi-day evangelistic outreach in the Dakotas. Since 2006, Graham has preached worldwide on every continent except Antarctica.
For more information, go to BlackHillsCelebration.com.