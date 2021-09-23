Will Graham bringing three-day event to The Monument in Rapid City

The Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration with Will Graham, a weekend of music and ministry, starts Friday at The Monument in Rapid City. The entire event is free to attend with seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is a three-day evangelistic outreach project of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. It includes concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a youth night at 6 p.m. Sunday, and KidzFest at 10 a.m. Saturday for preschool and elementary school-aged children. Will Graham, grandson of evangelist Billy Graham, will be the speaker at all four of the Celebration events.

“I’m hoping churches will bring their neighbors, their co-workers (who are not) religious and they don’t know Jesus,” Graham said. “I’ll give a clear presentation of the gospel. I’m hoping their lives will be changed because of what Jesus did. I want people to know they can have hope in this life. That’s what this whole weekend is all about.”

“This is a free event,” Graham said. “The locals paid for the event for their neighbors to come to everything. We’d love to have people come out to take advantage of that.”