Women motorcycle enthusiasts win Amazing Rush

Women On Wheels will roar into Rapid City in June 2024. The nonprofit organization is open to any woman who’s enthusiastic about motorcycles.

WOW’s focus is on its members and the lifestyle of motorcycling and promoting the positive side of motorcycling, rather than the make of machines.

A team from Women On Wheels recently won the Amazing Rush, a fast-paced tour of the region that Visit Rapid City created for event and meeting planners. WOW president Carol Skala said Rapid City and the Black Hills offer diverse attractions that will appeal to the interests of the 250 to 450 WOW members, partners, travel buddies and children who might be visiting the region for WOW’s annual national gathering in 2024.

“I think our mission statement is if you’ve got enthusiasm for riding motorcycles, this quite possibly could be your organization,” Skala said.

When WOW formed, women motorcyclists were still considered outliers, Skala said. This year, WOW is celebrating 40 years giving women a place to find camaraderie.

“The organization was founded because women didn’t ride motorcycles,” Skala said. “We were weird. Some of our original ladies were discriminated against. Whenever they would ride through a place, people would ask where their husbands were. Times have changed.”

“Our purpose is to create a social network for education and support. We promote that women (can be) serious motorcyclists and motorcycling is an enjoyable hobby,” Skala said. “You don’t have to have a motorcycle license or own a motorcycle. You have to be a women’s motorcycle enthusiast.”

“That said, almost all our members do ride their own motorcycles. Some of them are big, some are on three-wheelers. We’ve got ladies with sidecars. One has her dog who rides in her sidecar with her,” she said.

Skala compares WOW’s annual national gathering to a family reunion that attracts riders from throughout the United States. The organization is open to women of all ages who are riders, passengers, novice or expert riders of all motorcycle and scooter types. The family-oriented organization welcomes male, female and child support members, too.

“A lot of these people have never been to the area, let alone South Dakota. We try to put together some events, and in the motorcycle community, you probably will want to swoop through Sturgis and Deadwood … and other locations,” Skala said.

Skala and a small team of WOW’s event organizers visited Rapid City in November for the Amazing Rush. WOW members Amy Nordahl from Minnesota and June Reeves from Georgia agreed to compete in the Amazing Rush.

“I don’t think (Visit Rapid City) was really ready for the personalities of us,” Skala said, laughing. “We selected June and Amy because they’re both active, energetic people.”

More than 70 event planners applied to take part in the Amazing Rush site visit experience. The contestants are vetted to determine who is chosen for the Amazing Rush, said Tyson Steiger, director of sales and services at Visit Rapid City.

Inspired by the reality TV show “Amazing Race,” the 2022 event is “season six” for the Amazing Rush. The event takes competitors on a guided itinerary. Competitors follow clues and complete challenges at stops throughout the Black Hills, some of which are iconic, such as Mount Rushmore and the 1880 Train, and many that are off the beaten path for typical tourists.

“There’s a huge focus on participating with all of your senses. You are eating and riding and walking and panning for gold and riding on a train. All of your senses are involved. You are fully participating in this site visit,” Skala said.

Amazing Rush gave the WOW team a glimpse of what their members could do – in addition to riding motorcycles – during the 2024 event. WOW typically attracts women in midlife and beyond, Skala said. Members tend to be in their 40s to 70s – though their membership includes women in their 90s who still ride. Though some will want to ride through the Black Hills while they’re here, others will want to explore what else the region offers.

“A lot of our riders – over a third – have already been out there. They’ve seen Sturgis and they’ve done Deadwood and they’ve seen Mount Rushmore so a lot of them … are looking for something quirky and unique and different,” Skala said. “We have people who ship home artifacts they purchased and then we have women who are (foodies) very much literally trying to gobble up local culture. We’ve got historians. … We have to add the outdoor component and camping and riding and weather and all of those things have to come together.”

The iconic and the unique were part of Amazing Rush experience. WOW’s team competed against meeting planners from Dallas, Texas. A favorite stop for both teams was Black Hills Works’ Suzie Cappa Art Center in downtown Rapid City. The teams were tasked with recreating a Suzie Cappa artist’s painting of Badlands and sunflowers within a time limit.

“Suzie Cappa was a really big hit because (competitors) loved the aspect of what they do to provide back to the community,” Steiger said.

During the two-day Amazing Rush, Visit Rapid City staff shuttled all the competitors to Mount Rushmore, to the National Presidential Wax Museum in Keystone for a scavenger hunt, and to Big Thunder Gold Mine where they panned for gold. Competitors rode the 1880 Train and visited Crazy Horse, which was another stop that especially impressed them.

“(Crazy Horse CEO) Whitney Rencountre had them do traditional hand games. He taught them the games and that was a super hit. They loved it,” Steiger said. “The whole idea is to have (the competitors) enjoy themselves.”

Each team made a pot at Prouty Pottery and participated in a caramel apple challenge at Mostly Chocolates. Putz ‘N Glo indoor miniature golf, drinks and charcuterie boards at BIN 605, breakfast at Colonial House, a lunch catered by Black Hills Bagels, a stop at Bokujo Ramen, a tour of Landstrom’s and a visit to Black Hills Escape Rooms were also on the two-day itinerary. WOW’s team was named the winners during a stop at Elks Theatre, and the teams were invited onto the ice during a Rush hockey game to wrap up the event.

Skala was excited about the chance to get such a crash course in Rapid City and the Black Hills before the WOW 2024 national gathering.

“As an event planner, you often feel like you’re out there trying to create the event and almost every time, from an event planning perspective, you say ‘I wish I had time to have done that (activity) if I had known in advance,” Skala said.

“We have found if you pick a place such as Rapid City … there are a number of (WOW members) who will make it a priority to go there if it’s a destination that’s interesting,” she said.