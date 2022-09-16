World-renowned guitarist in concert Sept. 21 in Rapid City

World-renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan will perform in Rapid City as part of his 2022 North American Tour through the United States and Canada. Tickets are on sale now for “An Evening with Pierre Bensusan.” The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the John T. Vucurevich Event Center at Dahl Arts Center.

Tickets for “An Evening with Pierre Bensusan” are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at rapidcityartscouncil.org/upcoming-performances.html or call 605-394-4101.

Bensusan, a French-Algerian guitarist, vocalist and composer, is considered one of the most eloquent World Music musicians of our time. Bensusan’s music is a fusion of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical and pop. The originality of his style makes him one of today’s greatest guitarists and composers for the instrument.

He began studying piano and classical music at age 7. When Bensusan was 11, his father bought him a steel string acoustic guitar and Bensusan began teaching himself to play it. By age 17, Bensusan signed a contract for his debut album, “Près de Paris,” which won honors at the Montreux Festival, the second-largest annual jazz festival in the world.

Since Bensusan’s first performances in 1974 in France, the award-winning guitarist has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations. One recent collaboration was with Donny Osmond on “Footprints,” a song on Osmond’s 2021 album “Start Again.”

Bensusan is touring worldwide now following the release of his own newest album, “Azwan,” about oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a global crisis.

"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years playing, writing, taking the time … I felt a real relief to be able to play live again,” Bensusan said. “The first part of my North American tour this spring left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.”

“I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me,” he said.

“So total is his mastery of the solo instrument, his dazzling harmony, his many innovations, and his deft command of counterpoint, the jazz idiom, folk expression, and all genres between and beyond. An entire history unfolds as he plays. But really … the emotional depth – and this is where true artistry often likes to live – of many of his songs and compositions is all, well, breathtaking,” said James Volpe Rotondi, editor at Guitar Player magazine. “With only his steel-string-acoustic guitar – and sometimes his rich, affecting voice – Mr. Bensusan can disassemble your heart and hand it back to you restored and renewed. … A true giant.”

To listen to Bensusan’s music and learn more about his work, go to pierrebensusan.com.