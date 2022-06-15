Wrestler coming home to perform as WWE star

When World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, comes to Rapid City this weekend, it’ll be a homecoming of sorts for one of its superstars.

Shayna Baszler, of Sioux Falls, will take to the ring as the Queen of Spades for Saturday Night’s Main Event at The Monument. She was selected by SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft, but her professional fighting career dates back to 2003 when she entered the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Baszler said she grew up watching Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, but started on the mat when she was 6 years old. Her coaches were her dad and her uncle and she studied catch wrestling, which is a hybrid grappling style and combat sport. Baszler was dubbed as one of the MMA Four Horsewomen along with Ronda Rousey.

“It just kind of happened naturally,” she said. “I was in the fight game for 17 years active and I realized I was kind of falling out of love with it, so the next kind of progression in catch wrestling is to study professional wrestling.”

Baszler said she didn’t realize MMA and professional wrestling have such a shared history. She said as she studied as a martial artist and a performer, it helped her fall back in love with mixed martial arts.

“I really think that it was just meant to be,” she said. “The old school guys, like back when you’re talking Karl Gotch and Billy Robinson who was a coach of mine, these guys had to fight and prove that you are worth your salt in order to even get a chance to get in the ring to do professional wrestling. I feel like for me, it was a very natural progression.”

Baszler said she’s always learning, and if someone isn’t, they’re stunted.

“The whole point of the game is growth and with a sport of grappling, catch wrestling, even Brazilian jiu jitsu, professional wrestling, it’s always evolving as well,” she said.

Baszler said everything goes back to fundamentals and once someone has those down, then it’s about a wrestler's entry, body type and moves they can make.

“It’s so in-depth that you’re never done,” she said. “There’s always something else, you know?”

Baszler said before a show day, depending on who she’s wrestling that night, she’ll get a workout in. If it’s her partner, she’ll get a little harder of a workout, but if it’s a match, she’ll lighten it up and do cardio and mobility stretching.

Then it comes down to getting a meal and snacks to wait out the time for doors to open.

Between getting to a city and the match time, though, Baszler said she likes to explore the area.

“I don’t want to be traveling all over the world and not have seen anything,” she said. “Even if I don’t have much time, I want to make sure I find a local coffee place.”

Sometimes that’s brunch, if a coffee shop isn’t open or there isn’t one in town. She also said she likes to find local gems, not necessarily tourist locations.

For Rapid City, a place she’s hiked, camped and vacationed in before, she hopes to visit the breweries.

“There’s a lot of breweries and… the local stuff I can’t get anywhere else,” Baszler said.

She said people coming to the show, whether it’s their first time or the hundredth, can expect a different energy than what people see on TV.

“We’re gonna tell you our life story in the ring in a good 15-20 minutes, and hopefully suck you in so that you get involved and want to watch more,” she said.

Baszler said the audience is a key character in the show, and it’s their job to cheer on the good guy and boo at the bad guy.

“The louder you guys are the more energy we feed off of and then the show gets better and better,” she said.

Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring WWE’s RAW and Smackdown stars, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 18. Tickets are available online at themonument.live.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

