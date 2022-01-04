Xtreme Broncs Finals to open 2022 Central States Fair

Concerts will close out the Central States Fair in August instead of the Xtreme Broncs Finals.

The finals will move to Aug. 21 followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo Monday through Wednesday. Concerts will be scheduled the last weekend of the fair Aug. 25-27.

Fair Manager Ron Jeffries said the Xtreme Broncs Finals make for a great opener for the rodeo.

“It’s been a goal to move concerts to the weekend for quite some time, but it takes time to get the scheduling to evolve into the perfect scenario, which we feel we’ve finally accomplished," Jeffries said in a press release. "Our concerts are a late night event and it just makes sense people would rather participate on a weekend than mid-week.”

Jeffries said the adjustment will reduce competition with other rodeos and allow for a better draw for contestants.

Supercross Races and Demolition Derby will still open the fair Aug. 19 and 20.

The Central states Fair is scheduled for Aug. 19-28.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0