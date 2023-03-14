Youth & Family Services needs more than 130 volunteers to help during the 26th annual Kids Fair.

The two-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 in the Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall, at The Monument in Rapid City. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone ages 13 and up can volunteer. Volunteers are needed most on the afternoon of April 1 and on April 2.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of Kids Fair,” said Connie Olson, YFS’ chief development officer. “Volunteers ensure the safety of children at Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions, helping with line control, acting as door monitors, taking tickets, and more.”

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call Olson at 605-342-4195 or go to youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair.

The Kids Fair will be creating a giant playground suitable for babies to pre–teens, featuring favorite activities such as live entertainment, face painting, inflatable attractions, a giant sand box, mini train rides and dozens of booths with hands–on activities. The Kids Fair will provide children in the community with a place to be active and engage in fun and educational activities while spending time with their families.

Daily admission to the Kids Fair is $5 per person. Children ages 6 months and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or can be pre-purchased by calling 605-342-4195. All proceeds from this event are used to support the youth programs and services offered by YFS.

The Kids Fair is one of YFS’ largest fundraising events. YFS programs provide educational and recreational programming, health advocacy services, counseling, healthy meals and snacks, and much more for disadvantaged and underserved children and young people. YFS serves more than 14,000 children and families each year in 29 counties throughout western South Dakota.

Learn more about YFS here.