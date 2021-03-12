Young musicians to highlight bluegrass showcase on March 28

Musicians of all ages highlight this year’s Black Hills Bluegrass Association March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at On Common Ground, 610 St. Francis St., in Rapid City. Admission is a freewill offering; a $10 donation is suggested.

“We really encourage people to come and stay for the whole afternoon, or come for as long a time as they have to spend to enjoy the local performers,” said Carol McConnell, president of the Black Hills Bluegrass Association.

March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, or MUMPS, brings together some of the best acoustic and bluegrass musicians in Rapid City and the Black Hills to perform bluegrass, folk, Americana, country, Celtic and original compositions, McConnell said. This year’s MUMPS is especially family friendly because three acts are young musicians.

“It’s unusual for this event. We’re trying to encourage more young people to get involved in the bluegrass and acoustic music, so we’re really happy to have them participate,” she said.

Buffalo Grass (Kim Plender, Pieter Wouden, Katie Lautenschlage Greg Johnson, Mark Pecora) will open the showcase at 2 p.m., followed by: