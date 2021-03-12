Young musicians to highlight bluegrass showcase on March 28

Musicians of all ages highlight this year’s Black Hills Bluegrass Association March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at On Common Ground, 610 St. Francis St., in Rapid City. Admission is a freewill offering; a $10 donation is suggested.
“We really encourage people to come and stay for the whole afternoon, or come for as long a time as they have to spend to enjoy the local performers,” said Carol McConnell, president of the Black Hills Bluegrass Association.
March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, or MUMPS, brings together some of the best acoustic and bluegrass musicians in Rapid City and the Black Hills to perform bluegrass, folk, Americana, country, Celtic and original compositions, McConnell said. This year’s MUMPS is especially family friendly because three acts are young musicians.
“It’s unusual for this event. We’re trying to encourage more young people to get involved in the bluegrass and acoustic music, so we’re really happy to have them participate,” she said.
Buffalo Grass (Kim Plender, Pieter Wouden, Katie Lautenschlage Greg Johnson, Mark Pecora) will open the showcase at 2 p.m., followed by:
Keith Burden playing country, western, folk and originals will perform from 2:35 to 3:05 p.m.;
Stringbean Svenson & Family (Stringbean, Sally and Neal) from 3:10 to 3:40 p.m.;
Cambria String Band (Larry Roetzel and friends) from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.;
Rusty Strings (musicians ages 13 to 16) playing fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bass and cajon from 4:20 to 4:50 p.m.;
Guitar duo Neubert & McFarland from 4:55-5:25 p.m.;
Morning Dew (fiddle-playing sisters Amelia and Adelaide) from 5:30 to 6 p.m.;
Guitarist Bodhi Linde playing country blues from 6:05 to 6:25 p.m.;
Kim & The Cue Balls (piano, guitar and bass group) playing classic rock and country from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Pulled pork barbecue, chips, cookies, soft drinks and coffee will be available to purchase throughout the performances.
MUMPS is a fundraiser to benefit the 40th Black Hills Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for June 25-27 at Rush No More RV Resort and Campground in Sturgis. All the musicians performing are donating their time and talent, McConnell said.
The Special Censensus is headlining the Black Hills Bluegrass Festival. The Grammy-nominated band has won multiple awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Bands from Missouri, North Dakota and Montana and local musicians will be part of this year’s festival, McConnell said. For more information, go to blackhillsbluegrass.com.