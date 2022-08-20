Young riders can tear it up at Strider Fest

Young Strider Bike fans can explore the outdoors, brave Mount Scary and much more during the first-ever Strider Fest Aug. 26-28 in Rapid City.

“We are very excited to be hosting Strider Fest in the place we call home,” said Ali Bice, Strider events specialist. “It is the perfect chance for kids of all riding abilities to get out and enjoy the comradery that biking brings.”

Strider Fest starts Aug. 26 with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at the recently remodeled Strider Bikes World Headquarters, 2221 N. Plaza Drive. Young riders can get a behind-the-scenes look at how Strider Bikes began in 2007 and how they’re made. Strider Bikes and Strider Bike special events and competitions are now worldwide.

“We will be having tours around our facility at the headquarters and we will be allowing people who registered for the (Strider Fest) races to pick up packets. There will be an adventure course in the parking lot so kids can ride around,” Bice said.

Registration is required for Strider Cup and Adventure-Cross racing; online registration closes at 10 a.m. Aug. 26. The Strider Cup race is for all the 12-inch Strider Bike riders from 2 to 4 years old. The Adventure-Cross race is for kids ages 4 to 6. Adventure-Cross combines running, riding in balance mode, and pedaling, all in one epic race.

A full day of racing will take place Aug. 27 at Main Street Square, where young riders will tear it up in the Strider Cup and Strider Adventure-Cross races. Bice said Strider Fest has attracted “die-hard” competitors from as far away as Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Indonesia.

Kids can warm up for the races from 8 to 8:40 a.m. by riding around the track at Main Street Square. The Strider Cup competitions start with the 2-year-old races from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the 4-year-old races from 11 a.m. to noon, and the 3-year-old races from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“We call it the cutest race on two wheels,” said Hannah Peterson, Strider Bikes public relations specialist. “We want to give the community something fun to do before school starts. This is a great opportunity for them to come out and take part in a Strider event.”

The final event of the day is Adventure-Cross from 3 to 4 p.m. Competitors switch from running one lap to riding a Strider Bike in balance mode, followed by three laps with pedals on their bikes, all while navigating a course with such obstacles as Noodle Monster and Mount Scary.

“Our goal is to make sure the kids have fun. We want to make sure they are smiling and enjoying every second, and they’re supported by each and every person that’s there cheering them on,” Bice said.

The Strider Fest weekend winds down with a Discovery Ride that gives families a chance to enjoy the outdoors. The Discovery Ride will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at The Outdoor Campus West.

The Discovery Ride is not competitive; instead, it allows parents and children to explore nature. There is no charge to participate in the Discovery Ride, but donations to All Kids Bike are appreciated. All Kids Bike is a nonprofit organization with a mission to teach every child in the United States to ride a bike in their kindergarten physical education classes.

“Because (Rapid City) is our home, we’re doing the Discovery Ride. It’s a chance for kids to get outside and adventure with their families,” Peterson said. “It gives kids an area to explore they might not be able to (otherwise).”

“It’s children riding around the trail. Game, Fish & Parks has been generous to let kids ride their bikes on the trail. We have a scavenger hunt so kids can check out the wilderness, explore a little bit and enjoy the day,” Bice said.

More information about Strider Bikes and Strider Fest is available at striderbikes.com/striderfest/.