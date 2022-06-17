Young singer with Broadway dreams stars in 'Matilda'

Someday the world might see Penny Stevens on Broadway, but this weekend locals can watch the young Rapid City singer starring in “Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.”

Black Hills Community Theatre’s production of “Matilda the Musical” opens Friday at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25, and at 2 p.m. June 19 and 26.

Stevens, 11, plays the title role of Matilda. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s book “Matilda,” about a little girl who possesses astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, and who is unloved by her cruel parents. This is Stevens’ first role in a musical.

“Matilda” is particularly challenging because Stevens had to learn to speak and sing with an English accent. Penny Stevens was coached by her father, Paul Stevens, who grew up in London, she said. Kory Yamada, Penny Stevens’ voice coach, also gave her tips for practicing diction.

“The hardest thing about learning the accent is just some certain words are hard to say differently,” Stevens said.

Stevens' favorite solo song in the show is “Quiet,” when Matilda has an epiphany after being treated abusively by Miss Trunchbull, the tyrannical school principal.

“Matilda feels anger and then everything goes quiet, and she pretty much figures out she has these powers inside of her and she can do something other people can’t do,” Stevens said.

Tackling a challenging role may be good practice for Stevens’ future career.

“I do hope to do more acting and musicals in the future. I do want to see myself on Broadway. I do love to perform and act,” Stevens said. “I think any role would be really cool to play on Broadway.”

Matilda is a character Stevens knew and liked before being cast in the role, and she's a fan of Roald Dahl’s work.

“I read a lot of his books. I love to read them over and over again,” Stevens said. “I watched the movie ‘Matilda’ and I really love the movie and I thought Matilda would be a really fun role to play.”

“I like that because Matilda is bullied by everyone, she figures out she can do so much and she’s strong even though she’s tiny,” Stevens said.

Stevens and the cast were nearly ready to open the show last year on Sept. 21, but the production was cancelled when cast members became ill with COVID-19. In the months since, Stevens continued rehearsing in case the show went on eventually.

“They didn’t make any promises but I just had a feeling (BHCT) might bring it back. Even though I didn’t have my script, I kept practicing my lines and singing my songs,” Stevens said. “When they announced it was back, I was so happy.”

Director Kory Yamada was not able to return for this production, but most of the 27-member cast – which includes 18 children and teens -- is back. Ryan Puffer, BHCT’s operations manager, stepped in to direct the show.

“‘Matilda’ is a big show,” Puffer said. “It’s such a fun show to work on. … Most of the cast was able to come back, and it was fun to watch the kids remember everything like we hadn’t missed a day.”

“It was fun to put my own mark on it and do things a little differently,” he said. “It’s really fun to see a vision for the whole thing come together and be able to have your input on every aspect to make the show as perfect as you can. … People worked so hard on this. We’re so excited to finally get to open it.”

Stevens likes the inspiring message of “Matilda the Musical” and believes audiences will, too.

“I hope audiences know that if you’re tiny, if you’re young, you can do so much and even though people around you don’t appreciate you, you can appreciate yourself and what you can do as a person,” she said.

Go to bhct.org for tickets and more information about “Matilda the Musical.”

