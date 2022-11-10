Young violinist, performer wins state competition

Karina Carley found a classical music community in the Black Hills that’s given her more opportunities than she imagined. Carley, 18, is a violinist and pianist who was named South Dakota’s winner of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance Competition.

The MTNA competition gives musicians the opportunities to vie for the top spot statewide, then compete against others in their multi-state region.

Carley competed against other 16- to 18-year-old violinists throughout the state to win the MTNA South Dakota State Senior String Competition. That win qualifies her to compete in the MTNA West Central Division Senior String Performance Competition. Carley will soon be preparing a video entry to submit in December; winners will be announced in January.

For her West Central Division Senior String Performance Competition entry, Carley will perform a 20-minute video of selections from Carmen Fantasy by Pablo de Sarasate, a violin solo from Bach’s Sonata in A Minor, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 for Violin in G Major. If she wins, Carley will move on to compete against other exceptional musicians nationwide in Reno, Nev., in March 2023.

According to the MTNA, these competitions are the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the United States. Each year, thousands of students compete for top prizes and national recognition. The MTNA performance competitions provide educational experiences for students and teachers and recognize exceptionally talented young artists and their teachers.

Black Hills audiences can hear Carley perform a solo during the Dakota Chamber Orchestra concert, which will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in Meier Hall at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. She will perform in the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s “Legends of the Northern Lights” concert, which will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.

Carley will also be part of A Very Potter Christmas with Rushmore Music Festival and Rapid City Children's Choir on Dec. 18 and 19 at Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City. For more information, call 605-430-7671.

Carley began taking piano lessons when she was 5 and she's studied violin since she received one as a birthday gift when she was 10. She also plays the cello.

“One of the things I’m enjoying is I’m (playing music) for God’s glory. He has really helped me in all the things I’ve done,” she said.

For the past two years, Carley studied in South Dakota with Artistic Director Dr. Katie Smirnova and Executive Director Brett Walfish of the Rushmore Music Festival in Rapid City.

“She’s been a wonderful student,” Walfish said. “She’s been an incredibly hard-working student for us and an incredibly talented violinist, and … she wants to see music as a substantial part of her life career.”

Walfish describes the MTNA performance competition as incredibly high level. Entering music competitions gives Carley an opportunity to be the best musical version of who she is, Walfish said.

“There are many national competitions and we felt this (MTNA) would be a great one to get her feet wet and see what it’s like to do a national competition,” Walfish said. “She’s been an absolute joy to work with. Every time she’s had a competition she’s risen to the occasion.”

A California native, Carley and her family moved to Piedmont from Irvine, Calif., in 2020. Her family owns Elk Creek Resort.

“I really do love the Black Hills. There’s so many things that are great, and the music culture around here is way more than we expected,” Carley said. “It’s been great to see how music is so expansive here.”

Before moving to the Black Hills, Carley was a member of the Community Youth Orchestra of Southern California from 2017 to 2020. She performed and served as a string coach for younger students. She played in the California Solisti, an ensemble of professional music teachers, in 2019.

In 2021, Carley attended the Csehy Summer School of Music, where she was accepted into the chamber music program, orchestra and choir. This year, Carley won the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artist competition and performed as the guest artist with the Black Hills Symphony in March.

A homeschooled student, Carley graduated from high school earlier this year and early in 2023, she will graduate from Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey with a bachelor’s degree in business administration that she’s earned online.

Carley currently teaches violin and piano part-time, and she performs at public and private events such as weddings, concerts and business grand openings and other celebrations.

“When we moved to the Black Hills, I started picking up music students and I started teaching and from there, word spread. My students would tell their friends,” Carley said.

She has 16 students, most of whom are ages 5 to 11, though she has adult students as well.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in music, and teaching has always been something I enjoy,” Carley said. “From the beginning when I first started taking violin lessons, I knew I would teach someday.”

Carley performs with Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, Black Hills State University’s Dakota Chamber Orchestra and the South Dakota Mines Orchestra. She also works remotely as a project manager for a digital marketing company in California.

More information about her teaching and performing can be found on Carley’s website, BlackHillsMusicStudio.com.

"She’s a great role model for young students,” Walfish said. “We need more musicians with her work ethic and artistry.”